Before Marshals, Luke Grimes Starred In A Rejected Neo-Western Series

In 2012, FX released a TV movie called "Outlaw Country." It starred Luke Grimes as a Nashville criminal and country singer whose uncle wants him to take over as head of the family's organized crime outfit. "Outlaw Country" didn't make much of an impression, but what many viewers didn't realize at the time was that this film was actually made as a pilot that, had it been picked up, would have seen Grimes starring in a neo-Western long before "Yellowstone" debuted.

Grimes had been acting for more than a decade before he was cast as Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," but the Dutton scion quickly became his most recognizable and popular role. The Navy SEAL turned rancher with a heart of gold was always getting caught up in his family's drama, but stayed the course and was rewarded with one of the best endings for any main character on "Yellowstone."

When the Grimes-led spin-off/sequel series arrived, however, Kayce clearly hadn't escaped the drama. "Marshals" killed off Kayce's wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in the worst way possible: with an off-screen death that's barely explained in the pilot episode. That wasn't the best start to the new show but it looks as though Grimes' beleaguered rancher still won't escape the chaos as "Marshals" has already been green-lit for a second season. Whatever you think of the show, then, Grimes can now claim to have starred in two hit neo-Western series. But had his 2012 pilot been picked up, he might well have added a third to his filmography.