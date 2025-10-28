Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Starred In This Underrated Crime Thriller With Frank Grillo

"Yellowstone" might be over, but the reign of Taylor Sheridan has only just begun, with several spin-offs from the hugely popular neo-Western in the works. One of those will star Luke Grimes, who's set to reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in the sequel series "Y: Marshals." While he saw moderate success in the years before "Yellowstone," the Paramount series is easily his biggest project to date. Playing the youngest son of Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) provided a huge boost to his career, which is set to continue with his upcoming spin-off. But there's plenty of overlooked, pre-"Yellowstone" Grimes gems waiting to be unearthed, including an underseen 2019 crime thriller that saw the actor star opposite Frank Grillo.

"Into the Ashes" came via writer/director Aaron Harvey, who previously directed Bruce Willis in 2010's "Catch .44" and William Fichtner in 2018's "The Neighbor." With his 2019 action thriller, Harvey delivered an intense tale that starred Luke Grimes as ex-con Nick Brenner, whose shady past catches up with him after he tries to lead a somewhat normal life. Frank Grillo co-stars as a sinister figure from Nick's past who immediately becomes a target after he kills Nick's wife.

The film did get a limited theatrical release in the United States back in July 2019, but it failed to make much of a splash. Now, it stands as one of the most overlooked projects in Grimes' career. That doesn't necessarily make it worthy of being unearthed, but "Into the Ashes" did manage to impress some critics, and is arguably underrated.