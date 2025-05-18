Why HBO Passed On Sons Of Anarchy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you asked which brand reigns supreme in prestige television, most would say HBO. "The Sopranos" and "The Wire" are highs that television dramas have been chasing for the last two decades. HBO's judgment is not unassailable, though. The network has turned down several shows that went on to be huge successes elsewhere. One of the shows HBO rejected was "Breaking Bad," which is generally ranked alongside "Sopranos" and "The Wire" as the third node in the "television masterpiece" triptych.

Another was the series that became "Sons of Anarchy." Created by Kurt Sutter, the series is basically "Hamlet" retold with the Hells Angels. Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam) is a member of the Sons of Anarchy, a motorcycle club in northern California that makes its money running guns. The club was founded by Jax's late father, John, but these days is led by his stepfather, Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman). Jax unearths his father's journals, realizes Teller Sr. wanted the Sons to be outlaws but not criminals, and butts heads with Clay while trying to reform the club.

Running for seven seasons, "Sons of Anarchy" was a consistent ratings hit for FX. After the series wrapped in 2014, FX greenlit both a new series from Sutter (short-lived historical drama "The Bastard Executioner") and a "Sons" spin-off, "Mayans M.C." But all that success could've been HBO's.

Sutter and executive producer John Linson originally pitched the show to HBO, then titled "Forever Sam Crow." ("Sam Crow" is an in-universe name for the motorcycle club, derived from Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Originals, or SAMCRO.) But unfortunately, HBO had one biker drama too many at the time.