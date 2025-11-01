A Nostalgic '80s Thriller Worth Revisiting Is Streaming For Free
There are many great movies about high school out there, but few are as entertainingly cruel as "Heathers," the 1980s thriller from director Michael Lehmann and writer Daniel Waters. The story follows Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) as she becomes part of her school's most popular social clique — all of whom are named Heather, hence the film's title — but she remains an outcast who never truly fits in. Then she meets a cute boy named J.D. (Christian Slater), and they proceed to start killing the cool kids. Isn't that how all great romances are born?
The Winona Ryder-starring movie was a box office flop upon release, but "Heathers" has since gone on to become a cult classic (not to mention a clear influence on films like "Mean Girls"). What's more, the beloved dark comedy is currently available to stream for free on Pluto TV, so now is the perfect time to either finally check it out or simply revisit the flick for a macabre trip down memory lane.
The "Heathers" franchise was briefly resurrected with a misguided TV series that fails to capture the movie's subversive qualities, so don't let that deter you from watching the original film. Lehmann and Waters' feature still packs one hell of a punch, which must make Ryder feel somewhat validated, given that people tried to convince her to turn down the project for the sake of her career.
Winona Ryder was willing to risk her career for Heathers
While the comedic elements lessen the impact of the brutality on display, "Heathers" is still a movie about high school students killing their classmates — a controversial subject of the evergreen variety if there ever was one. Regardless of what era we live in, such a concept is bound to push people's buttons while simultaneously attracting admiration from others due to its boldness. Back in the '80s, however, Winona Ryder's agent was in the appalled camp when it came to "Heathers," so much so that she tried to convince the actor to turn down the project. Here's what Ryder had to say on the matter while speaking to Harper's BAZAAR in 2024:
"But my agent at the time literally got down on her knees, she's like, 'Please, you're gonna destroy any chance of a career.' But I actually did lose a job right when it was coming out. I had been cast in a movie, and the director took great offense to it. [...] I think I made the right call."
Suffice to say, "Heathers" didn't destroy Ryder's career, as she went on to star in a slew of hit movies and TV series afterward, and she is still a household name in 2025. At the same time, you can understand why the "Beetlejuice" star's agent worried about her future prospects after accepting the role of Veronica. "Heathers" is a biting flick — and that's why it's awesome.