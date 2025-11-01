A Nostalgic '80s Thriller Worth Revisiting Is Streaming For Free

There are many great movies about high school out there, but few are as entertainingly cruel as "Heathers," the 1980s thriller from director Michael Lehmann and writer Daniel Waters. The story follows Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) as she becomes part of her school's most popular social clique — all of whom are named Heather, hence the film's title — but she remains an outcast who never truly fits in. Then she meets a cute boy named J.D. (Christian Slater), and they proceed to start killing the cool kids. Isn't that how all great romances are born?

The Winona Ryder-starring movie was a box office flop upon release, but "Heathers" has since gone on to become a cult classic (not to mention a clear influence on films like "Mean Girls"). What's more, the beloved dark comedy is currently available to stream for free on Pluto TV, so now is the perfect time to either finally check it out or simply revisit the flick for a macabre trip down memory lane.

The "Heathers" franchise was briefly resurrected with a misguided TV series that fails to capture the movie's subversive qualities, so don't let that deter you from watching the original film. Lehmann and Waters' feature still packs one hell of a punch, which must make Ryder feel somewhat validated, given that people tried to convince her to turn down the project for the sake of her career.