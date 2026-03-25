Channing Tatum's Overlooked 2025 Crime Comedy Is Finally Finding An Audience On Prime Video

One would think that audiences would flock to a romantic dramedy starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, but unfortunately for Derek Cianfrance's "Roofman," that was not the case. The movie was appreciated by critics and audiences alike, but unfortunately that didn't mean much for movie theater ticket sales, and "Roofman" was a box office disappointment. While part of the problem might have been that the "Roofman" marketing sold the movie as a straightforward comedy when it's much more than that, the good news is that a bit of time and word-of-mouth have led it to finding a larger audience streaming on Prime Video. (Don't have Prime Video? Don't worry, because there are multiple ways to watch "Roofman" at home!)

"Roofman" is based on the story of real-life criminal Jeffrey Manchester, who became a bit of a news phenomenon because of his method of robbing from McDonald's restaurants by drilling through their roofs and later hiding out in a Toys "R" Us store after escaping from prison. Manchester's friendly demeanor and generally kind treatment of the employees of stores he robbed made him a pretty likable subject despite his crimes, and the true story is so fascinating that it doesn't need any Hollywood embellishment. It's a bummer that audiences took a minute to discover this sweet, melancholic little movie, but hopefully its rise on the Prime Video streaming charts (via FlixPatrol) is just the beginning of some real love for "Roofman."