Channing Tatum Suffered A Bloody Injury Filming A Scene With Peter Dinklage
I bet you didn't imagine a world where Magic Mike showed his bare butt and got injured in front of Tyrion Lannister. I sure didn't! Thanks to Channing Tatum, Peter Dinklage, and director Derek Cianfrance's new movie "Roofman," though, that exact situation came to pass. What a time to be alive.
Helmed by Cianfrance and co-written by him and Kirt Gunn, "Roofman" is based on the very real story of burglar Jeffrey Manchester, who escaped from prison and went on to rob a ton of stores — especially fast-food chains — by drilling holes in the roofs and entering from above. He also infamously lived in a Toys "R" Us whenever it was closed, and that's the scene that left Tatum with a real-life leg wound and a bare bottom in front of Emmy-winner Dinklage.
Dinklage plays Mitch, a general manager at the Toys "R" Us that Jeffrey (Tatum) calls home who discovers him one night as Jeffrey is taking a shower — and after he gets caught, Tatum's Jeffrey flees but trips over a whole bunch of things (like a bike rack) and scales a wall in the process. As Tatum revealed, the entire shooting process was a minor, albeit funny, disaster.
"I mean, it wasn't great, because I'm butt naked, so I can't wear pads or anything," Tatum told Entertainment Weekly. "So I was wet and soapy, and it was just a messy scene. I did actually get hurt jumping up onto the bike rack, and then I had to do the funny jump into my little hideaway. I didn't make it over the edge of the hideaway, and I gashed my [leg]. I still have a scar from it on my leg, and we just had to glue it together and keep going."
There was something else ... very notable about this particular scene in Roofman
As Tatum told Entertainment Weekly, he was concerned before the sequence even began — and it wasn't regarding the possibility of a injury that would have to be glued back together on the spot. No, Tatum was worried about the nudity; after all, Jeffrey is showering during the scene. As Tatum remembered, he didn't have a ton of faith in Cianfrance's assurances that the whole nudity issue would be handled.
"I think the most memorable thing, though, is looking at Derek and going, 'How are we shooting this? Because at any angle, you're going to see stuff,'" Tatum said, and I'm going to ask you to simply imagine what "stuff" means in this context without explaining it myself. After saying that Cianfrance said that he'd "figure it out," Tatum said he ... didn't really feel any better.
So what did they do to make sure he didn't go full frontal in a scene that in no way required such a thing? Tatum isn't sure at all. "I think they had to paint some stuff out," he mused. "And I don't actually know how that happened. I think there was some... they had to figure out what to do with certain things." (Again, I'm going to leave that one to you to figure out, dear reader.)
Cianfrance had a notably funny response to this entire ordeal, though (minus the leg wound). "Here's the guy who's made biopics of his life as a stripper," Cianfrance said, referring to the "Magic Mike" franchise of films that Tatum based partially on his own pre-fame experiences. "And I knew how brave he was. I knew how courageous he was as a performer." Fair enough! So how did Peter Dinklage deal with all this?
Despite all of this, Channing Tatum says he and Peter Dinklage had a blast working on Roofman
As Derek Cianfrance told the outlet, he did check with the "Game of Thrones" veteran to make sure that Peter Dinklage was okay with potentially seeing Channing Tatum's dink... lage. (Sorry.) "I had to ask Peter, I was like, 'I want to make sure you're okay with what you're going to see now,'" Cianfrance said before clarifying that he meant Tatum would be completely naked.
Not only that, but according to Cianfrance, the very first time that Dinklage — who won an astounding four Emmys for playing Tyrion Lannister on the fantasy series — ever saw Tatum, it was in the nude. "So the moment when Peter comes out of the break room and sees Channing — the first time Peter ever saw Channing Tatum in real life, it was the full Monty," Cianfrance said. "I think they have a bond now. I think their bond is forged in fire."
Tatum, who's built up a reputation in Hollywood as a pretty easygoing and affable dude, had a characteristically funny take on his experience working with Dinklage. "I'm like, 'Hello, Mr. Dinklage. I'm Channing. We're going to have an experience today,'" Tatum recalled before soundly praising his co-star. "But he's such a man. He is a legend. He's an absolute legend." In fact, Tatum "confessed" something about Dinklage: "He's kind of my favorite part of the movie, secretly on the down low, don't tell Kirsten [Dunst, who plays Jeffrey's love interest Leigh Wainscott]. Yeah, he just made things easy and funny and fun."
"Roofman" is in theaters now, and when you watch the Toys "R" Us scene, just think of all the blood, sweat, and naked butt that made it possible.