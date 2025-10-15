Channing Tatum Suffered A Bloody Injury Filming A Scene With Peter Dinklage

I bet you didn't imagine a world where Magic Mike showed his bare butt and got injured in front of Tyrion Lannister. I sure didn't! Thanks to Channing Tatum, Peter Dinklage, and director Derek Cianfrance's new movie "Roofman," though, that exact situation came to pass. What a time to be alive.

Helmed by Cianfrance and co-written by him and Kirt Gunn, "Roofman" is based on the very real story of burglar Jeffrey Manchester, who escaped from prison and went on to rob a ton of stores — especially fast-food chains — by drilling holes in the roofs and entering from above. He also infamously lived in a Toys "R" Us whenever it was closed, and that's the scene that left Tatum with a real-life leg wound and a bare bottom in front of Emmy-winner Dinklage.

Dinklage plays Mitch, a general manager at the Toys "R" Us that Jeffrey (Tatum) calls home who discovers him one night as Jeffrey is taking a shower — and after he gets caught, Tatum's Jeffrey flees but trips over a whole bunch of things (like a bike rack) and scales a wall in the process. As Tatum revealed, the entire shooting process was a minor, albeit funny, disaster.

"I mean, it wasn't great, because I'm butt naked, so I can't wear pads or anything," Tatum told Entertainment Weekly. "So I was wet and soapy, and it was just a messy scene. I did actually get hurt jumping up onto the bike rack, and then I had to do the funny jump into my little hideaway. I didn't make it over the edge of the hideaway, and I gashed my [leg]. I still have a scar from it on my leg, and we just had to glue it together and keep going."