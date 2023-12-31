The Correct Order To Watch The Magic Mike Movies

Has there been a greater bait-and-switch in recent memory than "Magic Mike"? The trailers for director Steven Soderbergh's 2012 dramedy — itself loosely based on star Channing Tatum's real-life experiences as an "exotic dancer" — promised to deliver a whole lot of male stripper shenanigans for a fun Friday night of frivolity. The actual film, on the other hand, was a far more sobering look at not just the reality of what life is like as a professional stripper but also the economic hardships faced by working-class individuals like Tatum's Michael "Magic Mike" Lane in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis. In his defense, Soderbergh likened the film to a Robert Altman joint ahead of its release, so you can't exactly accuse him personally of trojan-horsing anyone.

The second "Magic Mike" film, "Magic Mike XXL," hewed closer to what audiences expected from the first movie. Helmed by Soderbergh's longtime assistant director Gregory Jacobs, the sequel follows Mike (now retired from stripping and struggling to make ends meet building custom furniture) and most of his former fellow strippers on a road trip to a stripper convention packed with molly-fueled impromptu gas station dancing, amusing side trips, thirsty middle-aged winos, and a whole lot of emotional closure. Perhaps wary of being deceived again, ticket buyers turned out in smaller numbers than they had for Mike's screen debut (though those who did were largely satisfied by its considerate attitude towards women's needs).

With the franchise unlikely to return for a fourth outing after the less-than-sparkling performance of the third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," it seems the tale of Mike Lane has finally reached its end. But is there a way of spicing up the order in which you watch these movies (like needle-dropping Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" in the middle of a cutesy honeymoon)?