The Correct Order To Watch The Magic Mike Movies
Has there been a greater bait-and-switch in recent memory than "Magic Mike"? The trailers for director Steven Soderbergh's 2012 dramedy — itself loosely based on star Channing Tatum's real-life experiences as an "exotic dancer" — promised to deliver a whole lot of male stripper shenanigans for a fun Friday night of frivolity. The actual film, on the other hand, was a far more sobering look at not just the reality of what life is like as a professional stripper but also the economic hardships faced by working-class individuals like Tatum's Michael "Magic Mike" Lane in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis. In his defense, Soderbergh likened the film to a Robert Altman joint ahead of its release, so you can't exactly accuse him personally of trojan-horsing anyone.
The second "Magic Mike" film, "Magic Mike XXL," hewed closer to what audiences expected from the first movie. Helmed by Soderbergh's longtime assistant director Gregory Jacobs, the sequel follows Mike (now retired from stripping and struggling to make ends meet building custom furniture) and most of his former fellow strippers on a road trip to a stripper convention packed with molly-fueled impromptu gas station dancing, amusing side trips, thirsty middle-aged winos, and a whole lot of emotional closure. Perhaps wary of being deceived again, ticket buyers turned out in smaller numbers than they had for Mike's screen debut (though those who did were largely satisfied by its considerate attitude towards women's needs).
With the franchise unlikely to return for a fourth outing after the less-than-sparkling performance of the third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," it seems the tale of Mike Lane has finally reached its end. But is there a way of spicing up the order in which you watch these movies (like needle-dropping Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" in the middle of a cutesy honeymoon)?
How to ride the pony ... er, watch the Magic Mike films
To answer your question, the ideal way to approach the "Magic Mike" films is to watch them in the order of their release. That is:
- "Magic Mike" (2012)
- "Magic Mike XXL" (2015)
- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" (2023)
Admittedly, compared to other film series, the "Magic Mike" movies are relatively standalone. You can watch any one of them in any particular order and come away each time feeling like you got a complete story about the ongoing adventures of Mike Lane, a lonely soul whose search for financial stability and emotional fulfillment is entertaining yet relatable. At the same time, watching the movies in chronological order makes it easier to understand and better appreciate how these films evolved not just in response to audiences' demands but to better reflect Tatum's personal life and growth as an individual off-screen. As a producer on all three movies (and with his producing partner Reid Carolin writing their scripts), Tatum is as much the auteur behind the "Magic Mike" franchise as Soderbergh or anyone else.
You can see that with "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a film that merges the themes of "Magic Mike" with those of "Magic Mike XXL." A cross between "Pretty Woman" and "Center Stage," the plot sees an older and wiser Mike wooing a somewhat insecure socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) while also helping her produce a London-based stage production featuring dance numbers heavily informed by Mike's life experiences (their relationship included). It's a story about art imitating life, much in the same way the "Magic Mike" films came to reflect Tatum's own journey in the real world. Some have even accused the threequel itself of being a glorified ad for the real "Magic Mike" stage show ... which isn't entirely unfair.
The Magic Mike universe
For as much as "Magic Mike's Last Dance" — which saw Soderbergh return to the director's chair after "only" serving as the director of photography and editor on "Magic Mike XXL" — operates as "a fictionalized version of how Mike comes up with the idea for the live show" (to quote Soderbergh directly), it's still very much its own beast. That being the case, the door is theoretically open for a proper filmed version of the "Magic Mike" stage musical. It's highly unlikely but not inconceivable we could get one down the line, too, in light of the recent box office success of the filmed version of the "Waitress" Broadway musical.
In the meantime, those who find themselves needing a little more "magic" in their life after finishing the "Magic Mike" movies would do well to seek out "Finding Magic Mike," a reality competition series in which participants vie to be crowned "the real Magic Mike." The show, which was produced by Soderbergh and Tatum, is refreshingly faithful to the films' sensitive take on masculinity, focusing as much (if not more) on the ways its hunky contestants break down their emotional barriers and bond than the actual contest. It's now available to stream for free on Roku and Tubi, which is all the more reason to seek it out and learn how to ride that pony for real yourself.