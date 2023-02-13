Magic Mike's Last Dance Topped The Box Office, But The Numbers Aren't Exactly Magical

The big game tends to take a lot of attention away from most other things on "Super Bowl" weekend, meaning that it's usually a somewhat quiet weekend at the box office. This year was no exception, though we did wind up with a new champion in the form of "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Indeed, in his last go around as Magic Mike, Channing Tatum got to go out on top, rounding out this somewhat unlikely trilogy on a high (ish) note. The only problem is that the movie took the crown with just $8.2 million per Box Office Mojo. That is quite a bit lower than the openings for both "Magic Mike" ($39.1 million) and "Magic Mike XXL" ($14.5 million). It probably didn't have to be this way though.

Warner Bros. only released the film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, on 1,500 screens, while the original opened on just shy of 3,000 screens, while "XXL" played on 3,355 screens. Why didn't the studio go wider with this one? It's hard to say, though it was originally supposed to be an HBO Max exclusive that pivoted to a theatrical release somewhat late in the game.

"Last Dance" also earned $10.4 million internationally, putting it at $18.6 million worldwide thus far against a somewhat steep $40 million budget. Can it make what it needs to make to be a hit? Strong legs will be necessary, so good word of mouth is a must here. It seems highly unlikely to match the $170 million total of the original, or the $123 million of the prior sequel. In the end, it could be a decent finish, if not anywhere near a great one. A disappointment, to be certain.