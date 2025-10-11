Channing Tatum's Roofman Is Not The Movie The Trailers Are Selling (It's Better)

This article contains spoilers for "Roofman."

The critical thing to remember about trailers and other marketing material is that it's not a reflection of the actual movie's quality. Distributors have to promote their titles in a way that reaches the broadest possible audience, and "Roofman" is an excellent example of how a by-the-numbers campaign can obscure one of the year's greatest surprises. The new film from Derek Cianfrance is based on the crazy true story of Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former US Army soldier who became known as the Rooftop Robber after breaking into restaurants like McDonald's from up above. After escaping from prison, Jeffrey created a secret little nook for himself in a Toys "R" Us for months, unbeknownst to the employees. The trailers reflect this angle of the story by presenting the film as a wild crime comedy. Even the posters emphasize Tatum playing with the store's childlike luxuries. Akin to the secretly brilliant marketing campaign of "One Battle After Another," it presents an easy in for casual moviegoers, only to hit them with a much more emotionally nuanced film.

"Roofman" is not quite as soul-drainingly somber as Cianfrance's other works, like "Blue Valentine" and "The Place Beyond the Pines." In fact, it can be quite funny at times. But I wouldn't really classify this as a comedy. It's a touching and achingly sad drama about the systemic factors that keep a kind-hearted criminal trapped in a cycle of self-destruction. Tatum gives a career-best performance here that makes you root for Jeffrey (under the alias John Zorn) even when he keeps making decisions that exacerbate his predicament. We witness him lose access to his three young children before he even makes it to the Toys "R" Us.