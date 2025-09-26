Why One Battle After Another's Confusing Marketing Has Secretly Been Brilliant

This article contains spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

Few working filmmakers are making movies on the same level as Paul Thomas Anderson. With IMAX, 70mm and extremely rare Vistavision screenings in place all over the country, "One Battle After Another" has finally landed with unanimous critical acclaim across the board. /Film's Chris Evangelista heaps considerable praise upon the action-comedy-thriller as one of the best movies of the year in his review, and having seen it, I feel inclined to join the choir. It's that good, folks. So with all of the dividends paying off in Anderson's favor, why had Warner Bros. been having such a seemingly difficult time marketing "One Battle After Another?"

At its heart, "One Battle After Another" is a deeply and loudly political film about the decades-spanning struggle between a revolutionary group called the French 75 and the inhumane extensions of the United States government. Leonardo DiCaprio's Pat Calhoun leads the charge of the French 75's active contention with the war against immigrants, along with his partner Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) and their network of freedom fighters. On the other end is Sean Penn's Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, a violent racist who leads his own posse of governmental injustices by way of submitting himself to the white supremacist group known as the Christmas Adventurer's Club. As the film keeps revealing its many nuanced layers, it's easy to see why Warner Bros. would play it coy with the marketing.

In addition to the vague trailers, I remember being confused upon seeing the promotional tie-in with Fortnite, where you could play as a selection of characters from the movie even though no one really knew anything about them yet. There were also posts on X (formerly Twitter) that applied meme templates to out-of-context clips from the movie. Even stranger, DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro made their first ever podcast appearance on the Kelce brothers' predominately sports-focused show "New Heights" instead of a film-based one. All signs pointed to Warner Bros. not having any idea how to promote the new PTA, but it's pretty genius in retrospect.