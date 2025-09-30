Channing Tatum Regrets Turning Down This Ryan Gosling Movie With 87% On Rotten Tomatoes

Had things played out differently, Channing Tatum might've gone down a very different road in the early days of his career. Given his athletic prowess and himbo allure, it's no wonder that Hollywood initially tried to position him as a stock leading man, starting with his turn as Duke in 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (a fella so swelteringly hot, he has to wear sunglasses in the rain). But Tatum had already demonstrated his ability to go deeper emotionally as an actor, having played the eruptive Antonio as a younger man in Dito Montiel's dramatic film "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints" three years prior. It was this role, in particular, that convinced Derek Cianfrance that Tatum would be perfect for the male lead in the writer-director's then-developing relationship drama, "Blue Valentine."

Speaking with Variety about their true story-inspired crime dramedy "Roofman" at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Cianfrance and Tatum revealed that they had nearly worked together almost two decades earlier on Cianfrance's breakout film. After seeing the "Magic Mike" star in Montiel's drama, Cianfrance was convinced he had the potential to become a powerhouse of the screen on the level with Marlon Brando, stating, "He's got this physicality — this body that can tell stories." Tatum, meanwhile, admitted that he had more or less blocked out turning down "Blue Valentine" for years because of how much he came to regret his decision. "When I really look back on that moment, I was scared of it, because I hadn't really lived it," he explained.

Ultimately, Ryan Gosling signed on to star opposite Michelle Williams in the film, which went on to become an Oscar-nominated critical sensation upon its eventual release in 2010 (earning an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes). But while it was very much a case of all's well that ends well, one does wonder how the movie would've turned out with Tatum instead.