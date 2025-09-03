Channing Tatum Has One Big Regret About Magic Mike

Had everything gone according to corporate plan, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third installment in the male-stripper franchise created by director Steven Soderbergh and star Channing Tatum, would've gone straight to HBO Max. With Tatum's character arc complete, this creative team would've produced spinoff movies and/or series following other characters in this universe. The streaming service was dreaming of a brand. And Soderbergh, who had series experience via "K Street," "Unscripted," and "The Knick," seemed open to the idea of expanding the "Magic Mike" universe.

Behind the scenes, however, Soderbergh spied a way to "eventize" the third installment of "Magic Mike" as a buzzy theatrical release. As Tatum recently told Variety, he not only backed his director's impulse, but wished they would have been given a theatrical mandate from jump. "We would have made it less of a misshapen object," said Tatum. "We didn't have a traditional feel to it, and focused on the love story."

Tatum's frustration with the disappointing "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is understandable. I'm a huge fan of these movies, but the third movie felt strangely hollow. Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault engaged in a wildly torrid love affair that explodes on the stage should've been a date movie must-see, but while they've definitely got a combustible chemistry, the film pulls up kinda flimsy. Why did Soderbergh and Tatum have to compromise after knocking out two insanely affordable hits?