How To Watch Channing Tatum's Roofman At Home

New releases can often be sabotaged by a bad release date, muted buzz, or even an underwhelming trailer, all of which sadly contributed to "Roofman" underperforming at the box office this past October. It's a real bummer because Derek Cianfrance's return to the director's seat in nearly a decade (his previous film, "The Light Between Oceans," came out in 2016) is quietly one of the best movies of the year. One of those wild true stories pulled right from the headlines, "Roofman" follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum, once again bringing his enduring appeal to the table), a U.S. Army veteran who quickly becomes known in North Carolina as the Rooftop Robber. As that nickname entails, he breaks into different McDonald's locations and other corporate brand namesakes from the roof in the middle of the night and politely ambushes the staff in the morning. After escaping from prison, however, Jeffrey holes up for months inside of a Toys "R" Us. But he can only stay hidden for so long, as his presence starts to have an effect on the Charlotte community.

All of the underwhelming marketing material for "Roofman" sold the film as a zany crime comedy with a nostalgic bent when it's really a nuanced and achingly sad dramedy about a good person trapped in a cycle of self-destruction. It not only features an excellent turn from Kirsten Dunst as the kind-hearted single mom that Manchester falls for, but also a career-best performance from Tatum (with Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Uzo Aduba, Jimmy O. Yang, Lily Collias, Melonie Diaz, and Peter Dinklage rounding out the ensemble).

If you didn't see it in theaters, then you'll soon be able to digitally purchase "Roofman" on most PVOD platforms (including Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home) beginning November 11, 2025.