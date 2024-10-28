LaKeith Stanfield's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

LaKeith Stanfield made his feature debut just over a decade ago, but in the years since, he's put together a career that would be notable for an actor working in Hollywood twice as long. He's made a name for himself on both television and the big screen, working in a variety of different genres and with exciting up-and-coming directors. With his penetrating stare and off-kilter sense of humor, Stanfield is an undeniably distinctive screen presence, and he's becoming one of the most fascinating actors of his generation. Over the course of his career, he's also gathered a collection of accolades, including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2021 for his work in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Although almost all of his performances are noteworthy in one way or another, there are a few that stand out as the best of the best. Here, we've assembled the most interesting and impressive roles inmovie and TV shows that Stanfield has taken on — and in an acting career like the one he's had so for, that's saying something.