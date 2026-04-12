Woody Harrelson Dropped Out Of HBO's The White Lotus For A Perfectly Valid Reason

In the statement Woody Harrelson gave through his representatives, he explained that the reason he dropped out of season 3 was because of some scheduling shifts that caused a conflict:

"I was set to do 'White Lotus' and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

The statement further clarified that the role he had agreed to had shifted. He actually signed on for the smaller role of Frank, Rick's best friend, who ended up being played exquisitely by Sam Rockwell. This is just speculation, but it sounds like Harrelson might have taken the smaller role of Frank to compromise on the pay issue. Ultimately, though, the shifting production dates stopped him from appearing at all. (In The Hollywood Reporter's piece, series creator Mike White admitted "our schedule keeps changing.")

Harrelson recognized Rockwell's performance in his statement, adding, "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it." Rockwell did indeed deliver one of the best TV performances of 2025, so maybe it really was meant to be.

Since "The White Lotus" season 4 is on the way, it's always possible that we could see Harrelson appear in an upcoming episode. And if that doesn't work out, there's always the pitch-black class satire "Triangle of Sadness," which should give Harrelson fans a taste of what he could do on "The White Lotus." It's a bummer that we didn't get to see him in season 3, and filming a series in Thailand sounds like a lot of fun, but it's important to prioritize family and rest, too.