Woody Harrelson Dropped Out Of HBO's The White Lotus For A Perfectly Valid Reason
The third season of Mike White's satirical HBO series "The White Lotus" took the series to some wild new places. Sure, the stunning Thai resorts and streets of Phuket provided "The White Lotus" season 3 with incredible locales, but the real surprises came from the show's complicated cast of characters. From the mostly awful and somewhat incestuous Ratliff family to the pure sweetness that is Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), the show's ensemble cast are what make "The White Lotus" so entertaining. The third season had some truly great stars in actors like Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Michelle Monaghan, but we almost got to see "Cheers" star Woody Harrelson go to The White Lotus.
Harrelson was originally sought to play Rick in "The White Lotus" season 3, but had to drop out, with Goggins stepping in to tackle the role. The Hollywood Reporter originally reported that Harrelson pushed hard for a bigger salary and signed on only to walk away, which isn't exactly a flattering look. In a statement Harrelson gave to The Daily Beast, he revealed that he dropped out because filming conflicted with a family vacation, which is honestly one of the more understandable reasons an actor has ever bailed on a project.
Woody Harrelson chose real vacation over a fake vacation on The White Lotus
In the statement Woody Harrelson gave through his representatives, he explained that the reason he dropped out of season 3 was because of some scheduling shifts that caused a conflict:
"I was set to do 'White Lotus' and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."
The statement further clarified that the role he had agreed to had shifted. He actually signed on for the smaller role of Frank, Rick's best friend, who ended up being played exquisitely by Sam Rockwell. This is just speculation, but it sounds like Harrelson might have taken the smaller role of Frank to compromise on the pay issue. Ultimately, though, the shifting production dates stopped him from appearing at all. (In The Hollywood Reporter's piece, series creator Mike White admitted "our schedule keeps changing.")
Harrelson recognized Rockwell's performance in his statement, adding, "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it." Rockwell did indeed deliver one of the best TV performances of 2025, so maybe it really was meant to be.
Since "The White Lotus" season 4 is on the way, it's always possible that we could see Harrelson appear in an upcoming episode. And if that doesn't work out, there's always the pitch-black class satire "Triangle of Sadness," which should give Harrelson fans a taste of what he could do on "The White Lotus." It's a bummer that we didn't get to see him in season 3, and filming a series in Thailand sounds like a lot of fun, but it's important to prioritize family and rest, too.