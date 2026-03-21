What Universa From Invincible Season 4 Looks Like In Real Life

Minor spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 follow.

The "Invincible" season 4 premiere "Making the World a Better Place" sees Earth face two alien invasions simultaneously. One is carried out by the parasitic Sequids, which culminates in Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) darkest moment yet. The other is a one-woman invasion carried out by the alien warrior Universa (Danai Gurira).

The green-skinned Universa is the ruler of her homeworld, which is suffering an energy crisis. She's come to Earth seeking the resources to save her people, and tries to get them by attacking a nuclear power plant, then absorbing its energy output into her Staff of Leadership. Her plan is quickly foiled thanks to Invincible and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). Universa may be trying to save her people, but Earth's heroes can't let her endanger theirs.

Universa's design resembles the alien warrior woman Maxima from DC Comics, but her energy-siphoning goals are more in-line with a Marvel villain: Galactus, the devourer of worlds. (Note how his name derives from "galactic" and Universa's derives from "universe.") Alternatively, as an alien invader raiding power plants to replenish her depleted planet, Universa evokes the Decepticons from "Transformers" — "Invincible" writer Robert Kirkman is the current writer of the "Transformers" comic and a longtime franchise fan.

Kirkman fans might know Danai Gurira from an adaptation of his other most famous comic: "The Walking Dead." In the live-action "Walking Dead" TV series, Gurira played Michonne, who wields a samurai sword and is one of the story's most popular characters. Gurira most recently appeared as Michonne in 2024 mini-series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" (which she also co-wrote), and she's parlayed her acclaimed performance as Michonne into other roles — notably Okoye, leader of the Dora Milaje in the "Black Panther" films.