What Space Racer From Invincible Season 4 Looks Like In Real Life

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 to follow.

The second chapter of "Invincible" season 4's three episode premiere — titled "I'll Give You The Grand Tour" — focuses on Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and Allen (Seth Rogen) traveling around the galaxy to recruit weapons and/or allies for the forthcoming Viltrumite War. One of those allies is Space Racer.

The Racer is a green-skinned, three-eyed alien who rides what looks like a hover motorcycle through space. He wears a yellow-and-purple space suit (indicating he can't breathe in a vacuum), but he possesses one of the most powerful weapons in existence: the Infinity Ray, a long-barreled gun that fires energy that can pierce anything, even a Viltrumite's skin.

Due to this, Nolan (who was still a loyal soldier of the Viltrum Empire at the time) defeated Space Racer a century ago and left him trapped under rubble in an asteroid. He's since gotten himself free, though, and after some convincing from Allen, Space Racer joins the anti-Viltrumite cause.

Space Racer is a being of few words, so you may not have been able to pin his voice. But rest assured that he fits right in with the esteemed voice actor cast of "Invincible." Indeed, Space Racer's voice belongs to Winston Duke, the actor most famous for playing M'Baku in the "Black Panther" films.

"Invincible" isn't even Duke's first voiceover superhero role. He voiced Batman in the first season of the audio drama "Batman Unburied," scripted by "Dark Knight" trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer. (Though Colman Domingo replaced Duke in "Unburied" season 2, Winston Duke has since put himself forth as the Batman for James Gunn's DC Universe.) To play Batman, you need an imposing voice. As Space Racer, Duke shows once more that he's got one.