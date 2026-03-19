Invincible Season 4's Premiere Episode Features Mark Grayson's Darkest Moment Yet

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4 episodes 1-3 follow.

Invincible/Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) has learned the lesson time and time again that, when you're a superhero, danger hits close to home. So back in season 3 finale "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up," after the Viltrumite Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) almost killed Mark's girlfriend Eve Wilkins (Gillian Jacobs), Mark made a vow: "If anyone else ever puts my family, or anyone I love, at risk, I won't hesitate to kill them."

"Invincible" puts that vow to the test right in the season 4 premiere, "Making the World a Better Place." Global Defense Agency Director Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) calls in Superhero Brit (Jonathan Banks) and his new Guardians of the Globe team to deal with an invasion of Sequids — small, parasitic, and hive-minded aliens that mind control their host bodies and rapidly multiply. The infected city is quarantined and the Guardians are armed with disruptors to separate Sequids from their hosts and then teleport the hosts away. If even one Sequid escapes, the invasion spreads.

It comes down to Mark, who arrives at the battle late. The quarantine dome is failing, and Mark has the original Sequid host — astronaut Rus Livingston (Ben Schwartz), whose mission to Mars brought the Sequids to Earth — in his hands. Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah) is rushing to give Invincible a disruptor, but he may not make it before the dome falls and waves of Sequids burst out.

So, Mark makes a brutal judgment call: saying "I'm sorry," he punches through the possessed Livingston's head, killing the Sequid but also the innocent Rus. Without the center of the hive, the Sequids collapse and die. The invasion is thwarted, but Mark just crossed a line into calculated murder.