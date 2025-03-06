Invincible Season 3 Revealed Jonathan Banks' Character (And It's Not Who You Expect)
The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" season 3, episode 7 (and, potentially, future episodes).
We know, we're surprised too. Like many fans of the "Invincible" comics, we took one look at the snaggle-faced, dead-eyed Viltrumite enforcer Conquest and thought, "Jonathan Banks, your time has come." Imagine our surprise, then, when we tuned in for the penultimate episode of the "Invincible" TV show's third season, only to hear the voice of Mike Ehrmantraut coming out of a good guy fighting in the Invincible War instead.
Titled "What Have I Done?" (fittingly enough), the episode sees Cecil (Walton Goggins) calling in help from around the globe to fight the twisted Invincible variants knocking at the doorstep. While they're out and about flipping the joint that is planet Earth, the Director of the Global Defense Agency is shown talking to Brit, a brand new hero to the "Invincible" show, but a legend in the bloody and often bizarro comics universe the series is plucking from. Voiced by Banks, the character debuted in his own comic in 2001 and was given a serum during World War I, making him totally invulnerable.
Upon gaining this newfound ability, Brit soon joined the U.S. Army. He was then enlisted by the government to handle the dangers that no mere mortal could face alone. Now, as similar as Brit might sound to The Immortal (Ross Marquand) in terms of their super-powers, it's worth noting that Brit has a much more basic, but at the same time far more brilliant, level of imperviousness. It's a level of indestructibility that has kept him going for as long as it has and will continue to do so in the ever-growing "Invincible" story (which has already teased its endgame).
Brit is truly invincible
With superheroes like Invincible, aka Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), and The Immortal ranking among the strongest characters on "Invincible," it's great that one of the truly toughest individuals in this universe is just a guy named Brit. Thanks to the serum he took, Brittany (Brit to his pals) is impervious to illness and disease and cannot be injured physically or even maimed. Of course, invulnerability is a fickle mistress in this world. The Immortal's super-healing, for example, can be overcome if he's cut into pieces or, as shown by Invincible's trip into the future with the time-traveling twins Fightmaster & Dropkick (Xolo Maridueña of "Cobra Kai" fame), has his head wholly destroyed. Brit, on the other hand, is practically impossible to kill. Nothing can make a dent on this gruff good guy, as is indicated during the fallout of the Invincible War.
Indeed, once the dust settles and Mark's variants have all been snuffed out, "What Have I Done?" catches up with Brit and the GDA's company man Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos). But while the latter has been virtually blown to bits by this stage (as evidenced by the above image), Brit is still standing strong, proving that literally nothing can bring him down. While he might lack the super speed and strength of a Viltrumite or any other super-strong hero, Brit is nevertheless an invaluable ally — one who will surely make a huge difference in the events to come on the show.
Brit is going to make a big difference in future Invincible stories
Brit wasn't the only new face who turned up in this episode. Other heroes from the "Invincible" comics universe (in particular, Tech Jacket, Wolf-Man, and Best Tiger) not only showed up at one point or another, but they also made a surprising difference in the unexpected war that befell the planet. Just like in the comics, these won't be one-and-done appearances either. Rather, these characters look to play an essential role in stopping any and all future threats to Earth in "Invincible" season 4 and, possibly (probably?), beyond.
In the comics, Invincible's aforementioned allies all end up enlisting in the Guardians of the Globe during the aftermath of the Invincible War (filling in the spaces left by some of our favorite other heroes). Hence, it'll be interesting to see how much time they actually spend with Mark on the show as its universe continues to expand, especially given the series' habit of unexpectedly killing off characters just as quickly as we've come to love them. Except Brit, of course. There really is no getting rid of that guy.
The "Invincible" season 3 finale premieres March 13, 2025, on Prime Video.