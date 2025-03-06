Invincible Season 3 Revealed Jonathan Banks' Character (And It's Not Who You Expect)

The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" season 3, episode 7 (and, potentially, future episodes).

We know, we're surprised too. Like many fans of the "Invincible" comics, we took one look at the snaggle-faced, dead-eyed Viltrumite enforcer Conquest and thought, "Jonathan Banks, your time has come." Imagine our surprise, then, when we tuned in for the penultimate episode of the "Invincible" TV show's third season, only to hear the voice of Mike Ehrmantraut coming out of a good guy fighting in the Invincible War instead.

Titled "What Have I Done?" (fittingly enough), the episode sees Cecil (Walton Goggins) calling in help from around the globe to fight the twisted Invincible variants knocking at the doorstep. While they're out and about flipping the joint that is planet Earth, the Director of the Global Defense Agency is shown talking to Brit, a brand new hero to the "Invincible" show, but a legend in the bloody and often bizarro comics universe the series is plucking from. Voiced by Banks, the character debuted in his own comic in 2001 and was given a serum during World War I, making him totally invulnerable.

Upon gaining this newfound ability, Brit soon joined the U.S. Army. He was then enlisted by the government to handle the dangers that no mere mortal could face alone. Now, as similar as Brit might sound to The Immortal (Ross Marquand) in terms of their super-powers, it's worth noting that Brit has a much more basic, but at the same time far more brilliant, level of imperviousness. It's a level of indestructibility that has kept him going for as long as it has and will continue to do so in the ever-growing "Invincible" story (which has already teased its endgame).