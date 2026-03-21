The Madison Finale Addresses A Real-World Problem Caused By Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

The season 1 finale of "The Madison" feels more like your average Taylor Sheridan series than the rest of the show. Liberals are punched, love triangles are formed, and no-good out-of-towners are given a thorough, good telling off by Ben Schnetzer's Montana Sheriff Van Davis. The latter is more than just a classic Sheridan moment, however, as it speaks to a real-world issue caused by "Yellowstone," i.e. the show that launched the multi-hyphenate's television empire: people flocking to Montana, particularly Californians.

"Yellowstone" had become the most-watched show on TV by 2022, four years after it premiered in 2018. Unfortunately, the neo-Western's popularity sent swarms of tourists to Montana, and the locals aren't too pleased about that, at least according to "Yellowstone" and "Marshals" star Luke Grimes. During the Kayce Dutton actor's appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" (via People), the podcast's host observed that "Yellowstone" prompted a lot of people to move to The Treasure State. "That's true, yeah," Grimes replied. "And they're not happy about it." The actor went on to recall how he had friends from California come to visit him at his home in Montana. "We went on a hike and we were in their car," he explained, "and they had, you know, Cali plates. And we get off the hike and someone had written 'go back' in the dust on their car."

If "The Madison" season 1, episode 6, "I Give Me Permission," is anything to go by, it seems Sheridan is at least aware of the issue. Indeed, the season 1 finale features a Californian couple getting frisky as they drive on though an Montana valley, only to be pulled over by Sheriff Davis and chastised for their lack of care.