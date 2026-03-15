Is Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Connected To Yellowstone?

This article contains spoilers for "The Madison."

"The Madison" is the latest Taylor Sheridan series to explore heartache and tragedy in Montana. However, don't go into it expecting to see the surviving members of the Dutton family tree. Despite being conceived as one of several planned "Yellowstone" spin-offs, "The Madison" is seemingly unrelated to the franchise. What's more, the show marks somewhat of a departure from "Yellowstone," as it isn't about a criminal family fighting for their land.

"The Madison" tells the story of Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), a wealthy New Yorker who visits Montana with her family to mourn the death of her husband, Preston (Kurt Russell). Preston passes away under heartbreaking circumstances in episode 1, so Stacy sets out to honor his memory by getting to know the state he loved.

Even though the shows aren't unconnected from a story perspective, they still share some things in common. As previously mentioned, "The Madison" is all about grief — a theme that's quite prevalent on "Yellowstone." Both shows are also about family, but the Clyburns aren't dysfunctional killers like the Duttons. That said, the Montana setting is their main similarity, but the creators of "The Madison" believe it's very different from "Yellowstone" in that regard, too.