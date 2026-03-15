The Madison Is Different From Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone In One Major Way

This article contains spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.

Don't go into "The Madison" expecting another Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" spin-off. The Dutton family? Nowhere to be seen. Land disputes? What land disputes? Gun violence? Nope. "The Madison" and "Yellowstone" are similar in that they are both tragic, family-focused dramas set in Montana. However, "The Madison" is a sentimental affair, and "Yellowstone" is full of wild moments. What's more, "The Madison" doesn't portray city slickers as evil forces out to rob Montana of its natural beauty, which is a refreshing change of pace.

"The Madison" tells the story of a New York City-based family who visit Montana to mourn the death of their beloved husband and father, Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell). Preston died while visiting his brother in Montana, forcing his loved ones to fly down and identify his body. The Clyburns then decide to stick around for a while, beginning a fish-out-of-water story about healing.

The Cylburns are useless when it comes to living the Montana lifestyle. They aren't used to seeing snakes or pooping in cabins, so don't expect them to become cowboys overnight. That said, they are good people (unlike the city folks we meet in the "Yellowstone" franchise), and this is an interesting angle for a Sheridan neo-Western.