The Madison Finale Gives Taylor Sheridan Fans The Show They've Been Waiting For

Spoilers follow.

"Yellowstone" didn't become the biggest show on TV by being boring. The hugely popular neo-Western was the perfect blend of soapy melodrama and grounded naturalistic performances, making for an irresistible combination that established Taylor Sheridan as the reigning king of TV. As such, Sheridan was taking a major risk with "The Madison." Instead of a neo-Western soap opera, the prolific creator's latest series is a detailed chronicle of one family's grief in the wake of losing their beloved patriarch Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell). It's unrelentingly and unapologetically sad, allowing the pain of loss to proliferate and fester with very little in the way of relief.

While that has made for Sheridan's most intimate and moving series to date, it has also been tough to sit through at times — not only because Michelle Pfeiffer's Stacy Clyburn suffers so palpably, but because not a lot actually happens beyond this suffering. The show is less interested in propelling its plot than living in the Clyburns' grief, and at times that can make it feel slow.

Fans of Sheridan's other series will no doubt have been taken aback by such an abrupt shift in tone, and may have even been disappointed in the lack of tension and plot development. Indeed, even by the end of episode 5 I was left wondering how this series was going to sustain itself for the already-filmed second season. But with the finale episode, we finally get to see the lineaments of a series coming together, raising the question of why it took so long for Sheridan to get his act together.