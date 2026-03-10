Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Was Influenced By A Classic Brad Pitt Movie
"The Madison" is the latest show to emerge from the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan-verse. But this one is unlike the others in important ways. Not only does it represent Sheridan's attempt to write from a female perspective, it's also less concerned with the soapy melodrama of his other series. Instead, it's a much more ruminative and slow-paced affair, representing a real shift for the "Yellowstone" creator. Part of this shift, it seems, was prompted by one of Robert Redford's best movies: the Brad Pitt-led "A River Runs Through It."
If you've seen the trailers for "The Madison," you'll surely have noticed this seems to be the best-looking of all the Taylor Sheridan series. The mournful tone is juxtaposed with some of the most elegant shots yet seen in a Sheridan joint, and that's all by design, as the titular river valley and its majestic beauty are at the heart of this story of grief.
In the show, the Madison River valley not only acts as a haven where wealthy New Yorker Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell) can fly-fish to his heart's content, it also serves as a salve for the Clyburn family as a whole, who relocate to the area after experiencing a traumatic loss. There, the calm rhythm of their bucolic surroundings helps ease the pain of bereavement. As such, while it's often said that a location is a "character" in a film or show, in this case, it's actually true. "The Madison" might be Sheridan trying to overcome his biggest weakness (i.e. his writing of women), but it's also an unapologetic love letter to Montana and the natural world in general. Such was the case with "A River Runs Through It," which was similarly set in Montana, featured a lot of fly-fishing, and revolved around a tragic loss.
The Madison shares a lot in common with A River Runs Through It
"The Madison" is full of sweeping shots of the Montana landscape, where Preston Clyburn and his brother, Paul (Matthew Fox), fish in the titular river. Those shots by themselves make the connection between the show and "A River Runs Through it" very clear, and according to a report from Town & Country, Robert Redford's period drama is indeed a direct inspiration for the series.
Of course, "The Madison" isn't just a rehash of that movie. For one thing, "A River Runs Through It" is based in and around Missoula, Montana, and follows a local family through the 1910s and 20s. Taylor Sheridan's show, meanwhile, is set in the modern day and sees a New York socialite family relocate to Montana in the wake of a major loss. Otherwise, though, their themes are extremely similar.
"A River Runs Through It," which happens to be one of the Redford movies James Gunn wants you to watch, is based on Norman Maclean's 1976 novella of the same name. The author's words are read as narration by Redford in the film, which follows brothers Norman and Paul Maclean (Craig Sheffer and Brad Pitt, respectively). The pair are brought up in Missoula by their mother, Clara (Brenda Blethyn), and their Presbyterian minister father John (Tom Skerritt). Despite growing up under their father's strict rule, the brothers also live an idyllic life fly-fishing in the Blackfoot River of Western Montana. After Norman leaves for college, however, Paul gets caught up in all sorts of trouble. Upon Norman's return six years later, the pair fall back into their old ways and take stock of their lives over more fly-fishing trips, even as Norman tries to do all he can to help his rebellious brother.
The Madison is a much-needed modern-day version of A River Runs Through It
"A River Runs Through It" arrived five years after Brad Pitt almost ended his career early with a gutsy move on his first film, 1987's "No Way Out." Thankfully, the young actor went on to become the biggest Hollywood star in the world, and his first collaboration with Robert Redford was part of that journey. 1992's "A River Runs Through It" was a success, making $43.4 million at the box office on a $12 million budget and earning widespread critical praise.
The film maintains a respectable 80% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes to this day. Hal Hinson of the Washington Post praised the movie for "its determination to emphasize character and thoughtful content over formulas and facile sensationalism" and noted that it therefore represented "a movie that's proudly out of step with Hollywood trends." That's a pretty good description of Taylor Sheridan himself, who's made a career from shows designed to appeal to middle America rather than adhering to the liberal leanings of Hollywood.
Perhaps that's why he was so taken by "A River Runs Through It," which clearly had a profound impact on Sheridan. "The Madison" borrows heavily not only from the film's focus on the Montana landscape but the way in which it venerates the natural world as a sort of moral north star. Both the Blackfoot River and the Madison River provide a quiet place where characters can reflect upon their lives and perhaps even find some sort of peace. It's hardly a new idea, but it is a relevant one in the current age when movies are being butchered by AI and our technological overlords have created the exact opposite of the idyllic world glimpsed in Redford's 1992 period drama.