Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Was Influenced By A Classic Brad Pitt Movie

"The Madison" is the latest show to emerge from the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan-verse. But this one is unlike the others in important ways. Not only does it represent Sheridan's attempt to write from a female perspective, it's also less concerned with the soapy melodrama of his other series. Instead, it's a much more ruminative and slow-paced affair, representing a real shift for the "Yellowstone" creator. Part of this shift, it seems, was prompted by one of Robert Redford's best movies: the Brad Pitt-led "A River Runs Through It."

If you've seen the trailers for "The Madison," you'll surely have noticed this seems to be the best-looking of all the Taylor Sheridan series. The mournful tone is juxtaposed with some of the most elegant shots yet seen in a Sheridan joint, and that's all by design, as the titular river valley and its majestic beauty are at the heart of this story of grief.

In the show, the Madison River valley not only acts as a haven where wealthy New Yorker Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell) can fly-fish to his heart's content, it also serves as a salve for the Clyburn family as a whole, who relocate to the area after experiencing a traumatic loss. There, the calm rhythm of their bucolic surroundings helps ease the pain of bereavement. As such, while it's often said that a location is a "character" in a film or show, in this case, it's actually true. "The Madison" might be Sheridan trying to overcome his biggest weakness (i.e. his writing of women), but it's also an unapologetic love letter to Montana and the natural world in general. Such was the case with "A River Runs Through It," which was similarly set in Montana, featured a lot of fly-fishing, and revolved around a tragic loss.