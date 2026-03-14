The Madison's Robert Redford Tribute, Explained
This article contains spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.
Robert Redford died at age 89 in September 2025, but his presence is felt in the first episode of Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison." The series premiere ends with a heartfelt dedication to the late actor, and one of Redford's best movies as a director informs its storytelling.
"The Madison" episode 1 tells the story of two brothers, Preston (Kurt Russell) and Paul Clyburn (Matthew Fox), who go fishing in Montana every time they reunite. The storyline echoes the Redford-directed classic "A River Runs Through It," which also follows siblings who enjoy fishing in Montana.
"The Madison" episode 1 also includes a scene where the Clyburn family gets together to literally watch "A River Runs Through It," as it's Preston's favorite movie. It's clear that the drama was a big influence on Sheridan's storytelling here, which is far removed from the violent strain associated with his "Yellowstone" franchise.
It's especially fitting that "The Madison" gives a shoutout to Redford, as Sheridan almost worked with him in the past. Unfortunately, their plans didn't come to fruition in the end.
Taylor Sheridan's history with Robert Redford predates The Madison
Taylor Sheridan got Robert Redford to star on "Yellowstone," only to seemingly have the rug pulled out from under him. Sheridan he claims he tapped the "All the President's Men" star's services after Paramount executives requested a "Robert Redford type" to play John Dutton in the neo-Western series. (That role eventually went to Kevin Costner.) However, they wanted an actor similar to Redford — not the actual real thing — so Sheridan's efforts proved to be a waste of time.
The good news, though, is that "Yellowstone" worked out pretty well with Costner playing the head of the Dutton family. That is, until Costner parted ways with the series during season 5. Still, Redford's knack for playing cowboys, along with his history of helming projects set in Montana, makes him seem like a natural fit for a neo-Western like "Yellowstone." It's a shame he never got the chance to be part of this universe in any capacity.
Be that as it may, many Redford fans will be touched by Sheridan's tribute on "The Madison," as the first episode is essentially a spiritual companion piece to the late filmmaker's aforementioned drama set in Montana. Like "A River Runs Through It," "The Madison" is also sentimental and somber, showcasing a refreshingly intimate side to Sheridan's storytelling.