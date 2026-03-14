The Madison's Robert Redford Tribute, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.

Robert Redford died at age 89 in September 2025, but his presence is felt in the first episode of Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison." The series premiere ends with a heartfelt dedication to the late actor, and one of Redford's best movies as a director informs its storytelling.

"The Madison" episode 1 tells the story of two brothers, Preston (Kurt Russell) and Paul Clyburn (Matthew Fox), who go fishing in Montana every time they reunite. The storyline echoes the Redford-directed classic "A River Runs Through It," which also follows siblings who enjoy fishing in Montana.

"The Madison" episode 1 also includes a scene where the Clyburn family gets together to literally watch "A River Runs Through It," as it's Preston's favorite movie. It's clear that the drama was a big influence on Sheridan's storytelling here, which is far removed from the violent strain associated with his "Yellowstone" franchise.

It's especially fitting that "The Madison" gives a shoutout to Redford, as Sheridan almost worked with him in the past. Unfortunately, their plans didn't come to fruition in the end.