Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Final Season Set Up The Perfect Spin-Off (And It Doesn't Involve Faith)

To this day, "Angel" remains the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spin-off, despite plans for an offshoot based on Eliza Dushku's Faith, which the actor ultimately turned down. 25 years after "Buffy" ended in 2003, it looked as if another spin-off might finally arrive. Then, the news came that Hulu had canceled the "Buffy" sequel series, disappointing fans who'd been hoping for a return to Sunnydale ever since the "Buffy" finale. But there is one potential spin-off idea that could be the perfect way to resurrect the beloved franchise: "Fray."

This spin-off comic book series was written by "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon and published from 2001 to 2003, during which "Buffy" seasons 6 and 7 aired on UPN. It followed a Slayer named Melaka Fray who battled the vampire hordes in a 23rd-century version of New York City. Multiple aspects of the story mirrored elements of the seventh season of "Buffy," with the title character learning the history of the Slayers and discovering an ancient scythe that also showed up in season 7, episode 20 of "Buffy."

In that way, "Fray" told a wholly unique and original story set within the Buffy-verse while still maintaining significant connections to the show proper. As such, it would seem like an easy story to turn into a TV series. "Fray" even provides plenty of opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters. Later comics actually saw Buffy Summers time-travel to Melaka Fray's future and even depicted Melaka joining forces with the Scooby Gang for a major battle. On the other hand, a "Fray" TV series wouldn't actually need to bring back any characters should the writers deem it unnecessary, and could even follow the "Firefly" playbook by being an animated event series.