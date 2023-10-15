Why Eliza Dushku Turned Down Her Own Buffy Spinoff

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" remains one of the great TV shows, at least in part because of its supporting characters. The series boasted a supporting cast that became as popular and beloved as the titular slayer herself. Whether it's the Scoobies, David Boreanez's Angel, or the hugely-popular character that was originally supposed to be killed off early, Spike (James Marsters), one of the series' great strengths was the fact that its central character was, at least by the series' end, essentially one of many protagonists.

"Buffy" debuted on the WB back in 1997, but by 1999 Angel had proven popular enough to get his own spin-off, with "Angel" airing on the same network that year. In that first season of the spin-off show, Buffy's former beau is joined by Eliza Dushku's Faith, another slayer who was "called" following the death of Kendra, yet another slayer "called" after Buffy temporarily died in season one. It's all a bit complicated, but the point is that Faith first arrived in "Buffy" season three and represented a darker version of the slayer, directly contrasting with Buffy and leading to palpable tension, and eventually a full-on face-off between the two.

Following the events of season 3 and its tumultuous finale, "Graduation Day" — still one of the best "Buffy" episodes — Faith moved to LA where she appeared in "Angel." But she would remain part of the "Buffy" universe even after that story arc drew to a close. By the time the character returned for the seventh and final season of "Buffy," she had reconciled with her slayer counterpart, having evolved from antagonist to ally. But if show creator Joss Whedon and his writers had their way, that wouldn't have been the end of Faith's on-screen exploits.