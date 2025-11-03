A Fan-Favorite Buffy The Vampire Slayer Villain Group's Rejected, NSFW Team Name

In season 6 of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar's Slayer did battle not with any super-powered vamps but three Dungeons & Dragons players. The former Sunnydale High School students became known simply as "The Trio" but they were almost given a more risqué name. During the planning stages for "Buffy" season 6 (which featured a particularly miserable death), a writer suggested the name "The Threeway" or "The Threesome," without initially realizing the connotation. Thankfully, those suggestions were swiftly vetoed.

In season 1 of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the titular Slayer and her pals faced off against The Master, a powerful vampire with plans to ascend from the underground to unleash hell in Sunnydale. As the show went on, each season's villain — or "big bad" to use the phrase originated by the show itself — followed a similarly horrifying rubric. Sunnydale's mayor became a demon with apocalyptic intent in season 3, before the zombie demon android known as Adam (George Hertzberg) attempted to create an army of undead android soldiers in season 4. In the next season, a goddess known as Glory (Clare Kramer) menaced Sunnydale. By the time the show came into its sixth season, then, Buffy had defeated ancient vampires, giant demons, zombie robots, and even a fully-fledged goddess. What could the writers possibly come up with to top that? A group of nerds.

"Buffy" season 6 saw the arrival, or rather return, of Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong) and Warren Mears (Adam Busch), who'd previously been fellow students of Buffy's at Sunnydale High School. In season 6, the pair — alongside a fellow misfit — became the primary antagonists, though they were hardly as imposing as previous villains, which as it happens, was by design. Had they been called "The Threesome," however, it might have been a step too far.