Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Has A Stealth Tribute To A Kurt Russell Movie

This article contains mild spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2.

Kurt Russell is one of those movie stars who's built such a stellar career full of classic and beloved films that, in a way, it's almost impossible not to recall them when seeing him in something new. Some of this is undeniably intentional, because who wouldn't want to cash in on the nostalgia of the star of films like "Tombstone" and "Backdraft?" Russell's also overflowing with genre credentials; in addition to fan-favorite stuff like "Stargate" and "Soldier," his work with John Carpenter in "Escape From New York" and "The Thing" is the stuff of cinema legend. Now that Russell's co-stars in Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" are no less than the likes of Godzilla and King Kong — cinema legends in their own right — of course, the series would want to indulge in Russell's legacy a bit.

However, the showrunners behind "Monarch" haven't been egregious with their Russell homages. So far, the second season includes a couple of moments involving Russell that may or may not be direct homages. The first is Russell (playing the older incarnation of Lee Shaw) dealing with an infestation of Titan X parasites on board a Monarch vessel in episode 2, which might be a reference to "The Thing." But could his heroic commandeering of a Zodiac boat to distract the Titan later in that episode be a subtle nod to "Captain Ron?" While that remains unclear, this week's episode, entitled "Trespass," includes a scene that seems like a stealthy but pointed homage to a Kurt Russell and John Carpenter classic: 1986's "Big Trouble in Little China." In both the episode and Carpenter's film, Russell plays a character who plays another character to help his cohorts get away with their plans, and has an absolute ball doing it.