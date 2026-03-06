Monarch Season 2's Best Idea Ends Up Being A Missed Opportunity

Titan Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 2 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

Beware Titans bearing monstrous little gifts. After the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 premiere ended with Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) pulling a "Jurassic World" on us and unleashing Titan X upon the globe, episode 2 attempts to deal with the frightening aftermath. Titled "Resonance," this week's adventure shifts the action from the wilds of Skull Island to the familiar confines of Monarch's research vessel in the middle of the ocean. Boy, it'd be a real shame if this presumably safe ship, crewed by the brightest minds in the business, suddenly turned into a bloody house of horrors, wouldn't it?

That appears to be the direction that this hour is heading in, as our escaping characters inadvertently bring along an uninvited guest with them, but the reality proves to be much more disappointing. One sneaky little Scarab, a pint-sized Titan that we learn factors heavily into the 1950s flashbacks, hitches a ride on a Monarch helicopter and promptly skitters around the massive ship. Several early scenes ramp up the tension even more, especially when we follow one unfortunate scientist who returns to his lab only to find out that he's not alone.

All the pieces are in place for a glorious riff on "Alien" by way of the MonsterVerse ... but, just as it seems like "Monarch" is about to deliver its best idea yet early in the season, it lets it go right by the wayside.