Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Review: A Godzilla/Kong-Sized Adventure Bogged Down By Too Much Melodrama

Let's clear something up real quick regarding Godzilla and King Kong: You do not, under any circumstances, "gotta hand it to them." Still, whatever else you might say about our favorite Titans, they sure know how to leave an impression. If only the same could be said for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Upon its debut in 2023, the Apple TV+ series attempted to ride the coattails of these uber-popular kaiju and their "Monster-Verse" blockbusters. When Legendary Television tasked creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black with slipping in an entire series set between the grander and more expansive movies, this probably wasn't the most obvious direction to take things. Rather than simply build an easily-digestible show around the monster-hunting organization known as Monarch, the creative team instead spent a full season building out a mystery box filled with fractured families, split timelines, love triangles, and rival tech companies ... with only the occasional cameo by Big G or the Eighth Wonder of the World, for good measure.

While that balance between human-focused melodrama amid big-budget spectacle (mostly) worked the last time around, this sophomore season of "Monarch" can't quite recreate the same recipe for success. Despite Black taking over as sole showrunner, the series finds itself subsumed by a few too many competing priorities. The ensemble is even more sprawling, the scale seems worthy of an actual feature film, and the expenses at Apple's disposal are enough to make the vast majority of Toho films blush. But to what end? Unfortunately, something seems to have gotten lost in translation between what the writing team finds interesting and what's actually most interesting about this universe: the Titans themselves.

All the manufactured interpersonal conflicts, abrupt character turns, and frustratingly hidden motivations in the world are no substitute for a narrative that never manages to fully come together in a satisfying way — or delivers on the monster mayhem audiences are tuning in for in the first place.