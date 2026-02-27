Monarch Season 2 Pulls Off Something Most Marvel Shows Still Struggle To Do

This article contains minor spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2.

During the halcyon days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the idea of a fictional universe shared between multiple mediums seemed ripe with potential. Nearly two decades into the grand MCU experiment, the mantra of "everything is connected" leaves a lot to be desired, as the realities of film and television production make such a mission statement a tricky prospect. During the first phase of the MCU, the ABC show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." struggled to balance the episodic adventures of its titular peacekeeping spy organization with the larger events taking place in the MCU that were supposedly concurrent. This resulted in future shows, like the Netflix "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and others, being largely divorced from the feature films. This made it easier on the showrunners but less fulfilling for dedicated fans. Then, with the dawn of Disney+, the pendulum swung the other way, and while those series featured characters and actors from the films, they simultaneously felt too tied in and too disconnected from the movies at once.

Leave it to Godzilla to solve a problem. The second season of Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," a series set in the Legendary/Toho MonsterVerse, makes this shared universe thing look easy. It takes place in the same universe as the feature films without having to hide its connections or obfuscate when, where, or how it does so. The series also has enough stakes and scale to feel cohesive as its own story, yet it is never big enough for its lack of mention in the films to become awkward. It's the ideal version of an in-universe series, pulling off what most Marvel series still struggle to do. To be fair, it does have several built-in elements that make this achievement easier.