Where Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Fits In The Godzilla Timeline

Matt Fraction and Chris Black's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is on /Film's list of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV for a reason. The series is a combination of an old-school adventure romp, a full-on kaiju experience, and a sci-fi mystery show — all anchored by two generations of Russells, Kurt and Wyatt, portraying the same character in the series' two timelines.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 1 had just a little bit of Godzilla for good measure, but season 2 already looks like an improvement on the underwhelming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." It introduces a brand new monster that poses the kind of threat that requires both Kong and Godzilla to be defeated, which indicates far higher stakes than season 1 ever had ... but it also begs the question of just where in the MonsterVerse timeline "Monarch" even takes place. Fortunately, we have an answer: In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, it's revealed that "Monarch" season 2's modern timeline is set immediately after the ending of season 1.

Since the majority of contemporary events in "Monarch" season 1 take place in 2015 (that is, one year after G-Day, as seen in 2014's "Godzilla") and its finale features a two-year time skip, this implies that season 2's modern timeline is set in 2017. That also means that, much like season 1, season 2 unfolds between the events of 2014's "Godzilla" and 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Meanwhile, season 2's flashbacks are centered in the year 1957, whereas those in season 1 spanned from 1952 to 1959.