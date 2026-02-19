Where Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Fits In The Godzilla Timeline
Matt Fraction and Chris Black's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is on /Film's list of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV for a reason. The series is a combination of an old-school adventure romp, a full-on kaiju experience, and a sci-fi mystery show — all anchored by two generations of Russells, Kurt and Wyatt, portraying the same character in the series' two timelines.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 1 had just a little bit of Godzilla for good measure, but season 2 already looks like an improvement on the underwhelming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." It introduces a brand new monster that poses the kind of threat that requires both Kong and Godzilla to be defeated, which indicates far higher stakes than season 1 ever had ... but it also begs the question of just where in the MonsterVerse timeline "Monarch" even takes place. Fortunately, we have an answer: In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, it's revealed that "Monarch" season 2's modern timeline is set immediately after the ending of season 1.
Since the majority of contemporary events in "Monarch" season 1 take place in 2015 (that is, one year after G-Day, as seen in 2014's "Godzilla") and its finale features a two-year time skip, this implies that season 2's modern timeline is set in 2017. That also means that, much like season 1, season 2 unfolds between the events of 2014's "Godzilla" and 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Meanwhile, season 2's flashbacks are centered in the year 1957, whereas those in season 1 spanned from 1952 to 1959.
The MonsterVerse timeline is tricky, but it makes sense
The MonsterVerse timeline is simultaneously both incredibly easy to follow and somewhat convoluted. While there are no alternate timelines or other time-bending weirdnesses involved, the way some of the franchise's installments take place during the year they come out and others do not muddies the waters a little.
Chronologically, the earliest events in the MonsterVerse timeline are the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" flashbacks that take place in the 1950s. Next up is 2017's "Kong: Skull Island," which focuses on the discovery of Kong in 1973. Meanwhile, Netflix's animated "Skull Island" takes place somewhere in the early 1990s, whereas both "Godzilla" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" take place during the years they hit theaters (2014 and 2019, respectively).
From "King of the Monsters" onwards, the franchise has focused on the near future. Both "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021) and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (2024) take place three years into the future — 2024 and 2027. Time will tell where the upcoming 2027 film, "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova." will fall on the map, but for now, we at least know that "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 won't get too creative with the timeline.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 premieres on Apple TV on February 27, 2026.