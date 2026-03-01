Monarch Season 2 Just Echoed The Most Jarring Jurassic World Movie Moment

This article contains spoilers for the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 premiere episode, "Cause and Effect."

The MonsterVerse is back! "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 has premiered on Apple TV. We're largely just dipping our toes back into the world occupied by Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell/Wyatt Russell) and the rest of these characters, but the premiere episode, titled "Cause and Effect," very much sets the stage for what's to come. It also, for better or worse, echoes a particularly jarring moment from the "Jurassic World" trilogy.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the largely satisfying "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 1 finale. Our human heroes (and villains) reunite on Skull Island, and following a deadly encounter with Kong, Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) and her rag-tag crew decide to go try and rescue Lee from Axis Mundi, the bizarre, time-dilated location between Earth and the Hollow Earth. Despite being told not to by Monarch, they steal a boat and set out anyway.

The episode builds to a finale that sees Cate, despite warnings from her father Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira) and everyone else with good sense, open the portal in an attempt to bring Lee home. She's successful, but also brings the mysterious Titan X to Earth, while seemingly getting Natalia (Mirelly Taylor) killed in the process. That's just for starters. A deadly new monster is now on the loose, and Cate's decision is seemingly going to cause a lot more loss.

"Monarch" season 2 fits into the MonsterVerse timeline squarely between "Godzilla" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," taking place roughly in 2017. So we know that Monarch manages to take care of Titan X, but what damage occurs along the way remains to be seen.

But about that "Jurassic" connection...