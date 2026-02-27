Monarch Season 2 Is Finally Setting Up One Of The Most Divisive Godzilla Movies

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

The Monster-Verse franchise has run the full gamut of human responses to these larger-than-life Titans invading our world. Director Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" depicted its title character and the villainous MUTOs as gods among us, utterly unconcerned with our insignificance as they went about their animal business. The following movies, however, took a different approach and positioned big boys like Godzilla and King Kong as protectors — of humanity, of the natural order of things, and of the particular regions they inhabit and call home. That's where "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" comes in.

The Apple TV series spent much of season 1 taking its cues from the 2014 movie and its awe (and terror) of these monsters living among us, but season 2 is shaking things up a bit. Early in the premiere, titled "Cause and Effect," we realize that Monarch is no longer the only game in time ... or even the top of the food chain anymore. The portrayal of rival tech company Apex Cybernetics in this series has helped fill in tons of gaps from the movies, setting the stage for their eventual heel turn in "Godzilla vs Kong." But look below the surface and viewers will find the seeds of a very different sort of villainous plan.

Did you catch that tense exchange between main protagonist May (Kiersey Clemons) and Apex CEO Brenda Holland (Dominique Tipper)? While checking up on her once-prized pupil following her harrowing escape from Skull Island, Brenda lets slip a key detail about her plans for the rampaging Titan X and the rest of the kaiju, as well. It has to do with coexistence, which the divisive "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" explored more deeply.