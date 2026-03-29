Millie Bobby Brown Had To Be Convinced To Wear Her Goonies-Inspired Outfit In Stranger Things

To the layman, it may seem like a movie or television show set in a specific past time period would only be tricky when it comes to matters of authenticity. While this is, of course, always a factor, what the average person may not be thinking of is the other considerations that costume designers have to take into account. Namely, whether the clothes they choose for a character work not just for the period, but also for the modern-day audience watching and for the actor playing the part. Even though a costume may be historically accurate, it may look too distracting to present-day viewers. Also, the actors might be spending hours upon hours wearing a particular outfit, and as such their comfort (both physical and mental) should be taken into account.

This was the dilemma that Amy Parris found herself up against when designing costumes for the latter three seasons of Netflix's "Stranger Things," a show starring a gaggle of buzzy superstar actors that has a wide-ranging (and incredibly passionate) fanbase. Part of the conundrum that Parris faced with the fifth and final season of the series is how the season's eight episodes, with the exception of the 18 month time jump during the finale, all take place during just a handful of days. This meant that several characters would be wearing the same costume for almost every episode, including Eleven aka Jane, played by Millie Bobby Brown. As it happens, Brown was none too pleased at first with Parris' choice of costume for Eleven. Yet Parris eventually convinced her (as well as showrunners The Duffer Brothers) by explaining how the fit wasn't just for the actress' comfort, but was also a cool reference to 1985's "The Goonies," one of the main inspirations for "Stranger Things" in the first place.