Steven Spielberg Had To Step In After Josh Brolin Kept 'Ruining' A Goonies Scene

Director Richard Donner and producer Steven Spielberg had their hands full when they began shooting "The Goonies" in 1984 (especially the day a couple of kids opened fire on the set). The bulk of principal photography was spent wrangling a group of rambunctious kids, a daunting task that many directors make a point of avoiding throughout their entire careers. Of course, some kids can be total professionals (there's real-life inspiration for Julia Butters' ultra-polished child actor Trudi Fraser in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), but sometimes, they can't help but be children. They get bored, their minds wander, and they get up to all kinds of mischief, so you've got to work hard to keep them engaged.

Perhaps, then, it was a blessing to have two A-list directors managing the juvenile mayhem on the set of "The Goonies." It also helped that some of these kids had been in multiple films, while the two stars, Josh Brolin and Sean Astin, had showbiz parents (the former being the son of movie star James Brolin, and the latter being the son of Patty Duke and John Astin). Surely, they'd learned from their parents how to behave on the set of a motion picture.

You'd think this would be the case, but Brolin got on Spielberg's nerves a bit when he got the giggles while shooting a particular scene. This led to a reprimand, and, well, it's just not a good idea to cheese off the most powerful director in Hollywood.