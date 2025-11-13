Steven Spielberg Had To Be Evacuated From The Goonies Set Due To A Shooter

In a 2015 oral history of "The Goonies" published by Willamette Week, retired Astoria Police officer Dave Johnson recalled the morning that, out of nowhere, the set of "The Goonies" came under fire. "There was somebody shooting out of the window of a house," he explained. "We had people calling in on 911 that car windows were blowing out, and they realized they had a shooter up near the Goonie house."

After evacuating Spielberg, the police located the shooter and found, much to their surprise and dismay, "two young children, 8 or 9 or 10 years old." As Johnson told Willamette Week, "Mom and dad had left to go to the hospital because she was pregnant. [The kids] got dad's .22 rifle, and were up shooting out the bedroom window. Just shooting randomly. They could not understand why we were so upset."

These kids blew out windows of cars and, most troublingly, aimed at a person across the street. "[T]here was a little, old man mowing the lawn, and they kept shooting at him and making the dirt come up from behind him, but couldn't hit him," Johnson recalled. These children seemed to think they were just shooting a BB gun, which infuriated the police chief. ("That was the big stand-the-hair-up-on-the-back-of-your-neck moment.")

Fortunately, no one was harmed/killed, and "The Goonies" resumed filming with no further shooting incidents. Years later, while filming on the Brooklyn Bridge, the set of "Hudson Hawk" also drew sniper fire. The police never tracked down the shooter, but moments like these are a depressing reminder that, in 2025, we live in a society where guns are everywhere, and people have to be if not alert, at least conscious of this fact. Fun times.