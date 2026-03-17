Jessie Buckley Is Not The First Best Acting Oscar Winner Who Got Their Start In Reality TV (Yes, Seriously)

The 98th Annual Academy Awards have come and gone, and while the 2026 Oscar winners list is filled with historic moments and pleasant surprises to cap an unpredictable awards season, one of the only assumed "locks" ahead of the ceremony was Jessie Buckley's Best Actress win for her performance in Chloé Zhao's "Hamnet." /Film's Chris Evangelista called Buckley's devastating portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare "brilliant and heartbreaking" in his review, a sentiment clearly shared by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Buckley has emerged as one of our finest living actors, nabbing her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" and winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in "Cabaret."

But Buckley's career began in a medium often looked down upon: reality competition television. After the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London rejected her application (fumble of the century on its part), Buckley competed on "I'd Do Anything." She was ultimately the runner-up and offered the opportunity to be the understudy to the winner, Jodie Prenger, in the 2009 West End revival of the musical "Oliver!" However, Buckley turned it down and continued forging her own path.

Buckley has been transparent about her time on "I'd Do Anything" being less than ideal, telling Vogue, "I look back at it, and I feel like, 'God, you're so brave.' I don't know if I'd have that courage now, and I don't know if that was kind of innocence or ignorance." Her humble beginnings serve as a fascinating factoid on the resume of one of the most formidable performers of her generation, but she's not the first winner of an acting Oscar statue to compete on a reality TV show — she's the fourth.