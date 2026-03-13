Alan Ritchson's War Machine Feels Like An Unofficial Prequel To A Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie

Formulaic though it may be at times, "War Machine" is a spectacle worth watching on Netflix. It sees Alan Ritchson play an Army Staff Sergeant who signs up to become an Army Ranger and is assigned a number, 81, which effectively serves as his name throughout. During training, however, 81 and a team of Ranger hopefuls find themselves stranded in the wilderness alongside a giant extra-terrestrial robot that looks like a cross between the Hunter-Killer tanks from the "Terminator" franchise and ED-209 from "Robocop."

The film then follows beats that should be familiar to any fan of John McTiernan's classic "Predator," with the soldiers slowly being taken out by this formidable alien force. Ritchson's hero eventually manages to triumph over the giant robot using a construction vehicle and tons of tiny rocks. But we soon learn that this was just one of thousands of alien invaders and that Earth is under a full-scale attack. The film ends with 81 jumping on a chopper and heading back out to battle as a newly-appointed Ranger. All of this could easily be the ideal lead-in to "Battle: Los Angeles."

That 2011 sci-fi action film was directed by Jonathan Liebesman, who went on to direct Ritchson in the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" reboot (which, as it happens, Ritchson hated making). It starred Aaron Eckhart as a Marine staff sergeant who leads a platoon tasked with defending Los Angeles from an alien invasion. Much like with "War Machine," Liebesman's film plays with the same level of immediacy, beginning with the invasion already in progress and even ending in a similar fashion with the remaining soldiers going back out to war.