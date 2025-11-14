Reacher Star Alan Ritchson's New Action Movie Is A Critical Flop, But Prime Video Users Don't Care

Alan Ritchson's action comedy "Playdate" has finally hit Prime Video, where it immediately shot straight to the top of the most-watched charts around the world. Any die-hard fan of the actor should make time for the movie, if only to see Ritchson finally leading a high-profile release after establishing himself as a star with "Reacher."

It took a long time for Ritchson to truly break through, having started his career all the way back in 2006 when he played Arthur Curry/Aquaman on The CW's "Smallville." Almost 20 years later, the man embodied Lee Child's hulking hero Jack Reacher in Prime Video's hugely popular "Reacher" and finally ascended to true star status. Since then, we've seen him show up in several big projects, from "Fast X" to Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." But he's yet to top-line a true blockbuster, which may soon happen when he stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a Christmas comedy with an unbelievable premise. In the meantime, we have "Playdate," an action comedy in which Ritchson stars with Kevin James that has just arrived on Prime Video.

Will this be the project to finally cement Ritchson as a bonafide movie star? Probably not, simply based on the fact it's a streaming movie with a less-than-stellar Rotten Tomatoes score. But it is worth keeping on your radar if only for Ritchson himself, who will finally be able to flex his comedic chops which he's been showcasing in all manner of interview and skit during his post-"Reacher" press tours (like when he sat down for a hilarious back-and-forth with Josh Horowitz). "Playdate" is also packed with action, and as such offers some lighthearted fun ahead of the festive season while simultaneously giving Ritchson yet another opportunity to hand out some cinematic beatdowns.