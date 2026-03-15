Who Is The 2026 Oscars Announcer? Why The Voice Sounds So Familiar

Hollywood's biggest night is here! If you're one of the many movie lovers out there watching the Oscars on ABC or streaming the awards show, you've probably clocked the announcer for the night, who can be heard at key points during the ceremony. No, we're not talking about Conan O'Brien, who is hosting the show this year. Rather, we're talking about that booming, deep, disembodied, British voice that is mostly heard and not seen. So, why does he sound so familiar?

Well, there's a damn good reason: The voice belongs to none other than Matt Berry. The actor and comedian is known for a variety of roles across film and television, frequently appearing on screen and very often making use of his distinctive voice. As such, the Academy decided to employ his talents for the Academy Awards this year, not unlike how Nick Offerman served as the announcer for the 2025 Oscars. Offerman also has a great voice, and the show is keeping those good vibes going this year, albeit with a very different voice from an equally talented performer.

For those who don't know Berry by name, he's been acting for most of the 2000s dating back to roles in cult favorites like "The Mighty Boosh" and "The Sarah Silverman Program." Most viewers these days will probably recognize him as Laszlo Cravensworth from "What We Do in the Shadows," which was good fun right up until it ended with season 6. His profile has increased a great deal in recent years with roles in some of Hollywood's biggest franchises.