Who Is The 2026 Oscars Announcer? Why The Voice Sounds So Familiar
Hollywood's biggest night is here! If you're one of the many movie lovers out there watching the Oscars on ABC or streaming the awards show, you've probably clocked the announcer for the night, who can be heard at key points during the ceremony. No, we're not talking about Conan O'Brien, who is hosting the show this year. Rather, we're talking about that booming, deep, disembodied, British voice that is mostly heard and not seen. So, why does he sound so familiar?
Well, there's a damn good reason: The voice belongs to none other than Matt Berry. The actor and comedian is known for a variety of roles across film and television, frequently appearing on screen and very often making use of his distinctive voice. As such, the Academy decided to employ his talents for the Academy Awards this year, not unlike how Nick Offerman served as the announcer for the 2025 Oscars. Offerman also has a great voice, and the show is keeping those good vibes going this year, albeit with a very different voice from an equally talented performer.
For those who don't know Berry by name, he's been acting for most of the 2000s dating back to roles in cult favorites like "The Mighty Boosh" and "The Sarah Silverman Program." Most viewers these days will probably recognize him as Laszlo Cravensworth from "What We Do in the Shadows," which was good fun right up until it ended with season 6. His profile has increased a great deal in recent years with roles in some of Hollywood's biggest franchises.
Matt Berry is a beloved comedic character actor with a killer voice
British viewers may very likely recognize Matt Berry from "Toast of London," which he actually thought would end his voice acting career. On the contrary, Berry's voice acting career has truly taken off and he's becoming a go-to guy for certain roles. It's no wonder why — again, that voice of his is truly something special.
Some of Berry's recent key roles include the smooth talking palace droid in "The Book of Boba Fett," 8D8, which brought his talents to the "Star Wars" galaxy. He also had a part to play in last year's smash hit "A Minecraft Movie," providing the voice of Nitwit. Some of his other notable work includes lending his voice to "The Wild Robot" as Paddler, "Krapopolis" as Shlub, "Fallout" as Snip Snip, and "Disenchantment" as Prince Merkimer.
That's truly just scratching the surface. Berry also memorably played Douglas Reynholm in "The IT Crowd," in addition to roles in movies like "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Christopher Robin," among others. In terms of what's coming up, Berry will be voicing Bane in the game "LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight," as well as voicing the Fish in the new "The Cat and the Hat" movie.
Berry has been all over the place over the last 20 years, lending his presence and voice where it's needed. A beloved character actor and talented comedic voice, he's a welcome addition to Hollywood's biggest night.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of /Film's coverage of the 2026 Oscars as the night rolls on.