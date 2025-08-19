Matt Berry Is Voicing Bane In A New Batman Game (And You Know What Needs To Happen)

The world ain't in the best of shape nowadays, so we need all the joy we can get whenever and wherever we can get it. Animal videos, acts of overwhelming kindness, mind-blowing athletic feats ... whatever speaks to you in an ecstatic way is invaluable at this difficult juncture in our journey as human beings.

So this next bit is problematic for me.

I swore off almost all video games over two decades ago because, when I get sucked into a game, it becomes an all-consuming passion. I'll allow myself to kill some time chasing personal high scores on arcade classics like Galaga and Dig Dug, but that's as far as I'll go. I've got work to do, movies to watch, and books to read, and there's precious little time for gaming. So what the heck am I supposed to do now that I've learned, via a Gamescon presentation (reported on by IGN), that the forthcoming "LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight" has cast Matt Berry as the voice of Bane?

Yes, the owner of the most distinctive voice in entertainment — whether speaking, singing, or bartending — is bringing his low register to the Batman villain who is all about that bass. It's a brilliant idea with one caveat: Mumbling Bane has been a thing since Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan presented the (thus far) definitive film portrayal of the character in "The Dark Knight Rises." Given that Berry is also well known for his spot-on enunciation, are the makers of this game going hard in the other direction with their Bane, or will Berry play way against elocutionary type? Check out the end of this trailer to find out:

The most important remaining question is, will Berry provide us with a callback to one of his most brilliant bits on the FX classic "What We Do in the Shadows?"