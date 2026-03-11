How To Watch The 2026 Oscars This Weekend: Everything A Movie Fan Needs To Know

"Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" are regarded as the front-runners in the Best Picture Oscar race, with Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson similarly neck and neck to win Best Director for those respective films. Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley is leading the Best Actress race for her work in "Hamnet," although Rose Byrne may yet pull an upset for her turn in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

As for Best Actor? Timothée Chalamet remains in a strong position to win for "Marty Supreme." However, given the controversy he's courted with various comments he's made over the last few months (including, most recently, his remarks about ballet and opera), that could tip this race in favor of "Sinners" actor Michael B. Jordan or another contender instead. The Best Supporting Actor competition feels equally open right now, with Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård each having a respectable shot at winning for "Sinners" and "Sentimental Value," in turn. Finally, the Best Supporting Actress Oscar seems likely to go to Teyana Taylor for "One Battle After Another," but who knows? Amy Madigan sneaking in to take the gold for "Weapons" certainly isn't an impossibility.