Conan O'Brien's Original 2025 Oscars Opening Was Way Different (& Greener)

It's safe to say that, all things considered, Conan O'Brien did a really good job hosting the Academy Awards – but apparently the original opening of the show was very different. Also, it featured O'Brien in green makeup (which, considering that the guy is six foot four, would have been an incredible visual gag.)

On his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" (via a report in Deadline), the former late-night host sat down with his head writer, Mike Sweeney, and said that the opening originally featured O'Brien popping in and out of different movies nominated for Best Picture. Sure, this is a gag that has certainly been done a million times at a million award ceremonies, but frankly, O'Brien's take sounded really funny.

"It was the idea that, 'Oh, Conan's now going to goof on all the movies,'" O'Brien said. "It starts with me and I'm in 'Wicked' and I'm all green, finishing 'Defying Gravity' or one of those songs. And I finish it and then you cut to the next thing, which is 'Gladiator II' and 'clang, clang, clang' with swords and you see that I'm a gladiator but then you notice that I'm still green. And then you go on to 'Conclave and you see people voting with their ballots and one of the hands is still green." After that, O'Brien said that "Dune: Part Two" star Javier Bardem would have started hassling him over the green makeup: "The whole thing was that the dye wouldn't come off and we had to shoot it in one day."

"We loved it," Sweeney chimed in. "It was hammered out before the fires happened, and even after that we kind of honed it."