Why The 2025 Oscars Announcer Sounds So Familiar
It's Hollywood's biggest night! The 2025 Oscars are happening as I type these words and, quite possibly, as you're reading them. The awards are being handed out and all of the expectations, surprises, and great moments that come along with the Academy Awards are unfolding. We've got a full list of Oscar winners for you to check out right here. Conan O'Brien is hosting this year's ceremony, with a number of different presenters taking the stage. But who is the announcer for tonight's event? And why does he sound so familiar?
That voice you're hearing between awards and heading into commercial breaks belongs to none other than Nick Offerman. Many viewers probably know him best as Ron Swanson from the beloved sitcom "Parks and Recreation." His voice is distinct, to say the least, and those who put together the ceremony decided that he would be the right man to help add a little something to the words that needed saying to help keep the show moving. It's a tough choice to argue against.
O'Brien is a natural host and presenter. Offerman, meanwhile, has one of those voices that just comforts people. He's also increasingly become a beloved character actor, appearing in everything from "The LEGO Movie" to "Bad Times at the El Royale." This feels like the perfect way to honor him and to help entertain viewers. It's a win-win.
Nick Offerman lends his silky voice to the Academy Awards
Let's assume one hasn't watched "Parks and Rec" or any of the other projects that have been mentioned thus far. Where might one recognize Offerman's voice from? While we can't reasonably go over his entire IMDb page, one of his biggest roles of late came as Bill in HBO's "The Last of Us," a role that netted him an Emmy. Some of his other TV roles of note include "Devs," "Pam & Tommy," and "A League of Their Own."
On the big screen, Offerman has lent his talents to a wide variety of projects. Last year, he appeared as the president in Alex Garland's wartime epic "Civil War." Some of his other noteworthy movie credits include "Dumb Money," "Dicks: The Musical," "Sing 2," and "The Founder," among others. So no, you're not crazy — that is a voice worth recognizing.
Offerman has several projects coming our way as well, including a role in "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" and the new "Smurfs" movie, among others.
Be sure to keep up with our coverage of the Oscars as they unfold, as well as our coverage and analysis of the night's big winners.