Why The 2025 Oscars Announcer Sounds So Familiar

It's Hollywood's biggest night! The 2025 Oscars are happening as I type these words and, quite possibly, as you're reading them. The awards are being handed out and all of the expectations, surprises, and great moments that come along with the Academy Awards are unfolding. We've got a full list of Oscar winners for you to check out right here. Conan O'Brien is hosting this year's ceremony, with a number of different presenters taking the stage. But who is the announcer for tonight's event? And why does he sound so familiar?

That voice you're hearing between awards and heading into commercial breaks belongs to none other than Nick Offerman. Many viewers probably know him best as Ron Swanson from the beloved sitcom "Parks and Recreation." His voice is distinct, to say the least, and those who put together the ceremony decided that he would be the right man to help add a little something to the words that needed saying to help keep the show moving. It's a tough choice to argue against.

O'Brien is a natural host and presenter. Offerman, meanwhile, has one of those voices that just comforts people. He's also increasingly become a beloved character actor, appearing in everything from "The LEGO Movie" to "Bad Times at the El Royale." This feels like the perfect way to honor him and to help entertain viewers. It's a win-win.