Everything You Need To Remember Before Watching Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight famously embraces the idea of changing things up rather than planning out entire arcs or storylines ahead of time ... but, come on, this is what the entire BBC series has been building to, isn't it? "The Immortal Man" marks the culmination of a journey that began as far back as 2013. Once upon a time, it was really only UK audiences who turned out in droves for this oddly-titled little show about 1900s gangsters with razor blades hidden in their newsboy caps. Over time, however, the franchise has truly become international and now all eyes turn to its grand debut on the big screen with "The Immortal Man."

Of course, the sequel movie doesn't exist in a vacuum. Screenwriter Steven Knight and director Tom Harper stood on the shoulders of lore spanning well over a decade. Ideally, those interested in the movie would've spent the last few months working their way through the original series, which is now available to stream on Netflix in its entirety. For those of us with rather less time on their hands than that, it's worth taking a trip down memory lane through all the biggest events that Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his associates experienced. This is a film that never stops to catch viewers up on characters or events or references to the past, so a working knowledge of what went down in "Peaky Blinders" will definitely come in handy.

Consider this your must-read guide for everything you need to remember to watch "The Immortal Man," by order of the Peaky freakin' Blinders. We've come a long way since the show began and first introduced us to these cigar-chomping, gun-toting criminals. Now, it's finally time for (at least) one more ride.