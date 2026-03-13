Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 3 Beats The MCU At Its Own Game

Warning: Here be monsters ... and spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 3.

"Monarch" has it all: giant kaiju, split timelines allowing the elder and younger Russell actors to play the exact same character, and all the love triangles you could possibly want. There's a little of something for every type of viewer, even if season 2 leans a little too hard on the melodrama of it all. But, despite those misgivings, there are some positive side effects from focusing so much on the human side of the equation at times. There's no denying that most of the core cast feel like fully-dimensional human beings, carrying plenty of wants and needs that are almost always at odds with one another. As such, this creates a perfect breeding ground for conflict and drama — some of which take a turn into quite surprising territory.

As season 2, episode 3, aka "Secrets," begins, the ensemble begins to split up and figure out their own paths forward. Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), Lee (Kurt Russell), Kentaro (Ren Watabe), and Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira) decide to head into Tokyo and retrieve plans for Hiroshi's "Titan dog whistle" device to lure Titan X out to sea and away from population centers. Meanwhile, May (Kiersey Clemons) considers Tim's (Joe Tippett) request to become a mole for Monarch while positioned at the heart of the rival tech company Apex Cybernetics. That leaves Anna Sawai's Cate Randa to return home, where two long years have passed while she was trapped in Axis Mundi during the season 1 finale.

That time jump turns out to be the episode's strongest idea. This may remind viewers of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe dealt with something similar in "Avengers: Endgame." If you ask us, however, "Monarch" beats Marvel at its own game.