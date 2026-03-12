Starfleet Academy's Season 1 Finale Is A Secret Twist On A Classic Star Trek Trope

Set phasers to spoilers: This article discusses major plot details from the season finale of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

Nus Braka's (Paul Giamatti) ultimate plan in "Starfleet Academy" was never going to end any other way. One of the more over-the-top "Star Trek" villains in recent memory has always had a taste for the theatrical, even as his main grudges against both Starfleet and Holly Hunter's Chancellor Nahla Ake have simmered in the background. In the season finale, however, those two motivations finally came together in an impromptu trial — mocked up on a grand scale in front of the whole quadrant to call Nahla and everything she stands for to account.

It's a neat twist for a season that has appeared to be building to a long-awaited confrontation, though with Anisha Mir (Tatiana Maslany) roped into the proceedings for good measure. But as much as the focus remains squarely on the sins of Starfleet's past and Nus Braka's perceived slights against him, this courtroom drama is actually a throwback to several "Star Trek" classics of old.

The trial episode has long remained a "Trek" staple, debating matters such as the humanity of androids or illegal bioengineering or even actual court-martials (as Spock himself once experienced in "The Original Series"). Never before has Starfleet itself taken the stand, however, which means "Starfleet Academy" truly goes where no other show has gone to this point. Most interestingly of all, however, is that Braka actually has a point ... right up until the moment that he doesn't, that is.