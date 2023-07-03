The Classic Star Trek Stories That Inspired Strange New Worlds' Big Courtroom Episode

There are all kinds of fun "Star Trek" episodes, highlighting everything from the silliness of shore leave to the horrors of exploring the vastness of space, but one of the most prestigious is the courtroom episode. Putting beloved characters on trial is always a risky proposition, but "Star Trek" does it with some regularity, creating some of the best episodes in the whole franchise. So when director Valerie Weiss got the call that she was going to be directing the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 episode "Ad Astra per Aspera," she knew she had to look back to the other courtroom episodes of "Trek" to get her bearings.

In an exclusive interview with /Film, Weiss revealed which episodes (and "Star Trek" movie) helped her prepare for the amazing "Ad Astra per Aspera," in which Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is put on trial for breaking the Federations' law that bans genetically modified beings from Starfleet. She looked mostly to episodes of the original series and one of the original movies because of their direct ties to the characters of "Strange New Worlds," but there was one outlier from a later "Trek" that had a major impact, too.